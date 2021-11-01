Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $42.54

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.54, but opened at $41.01. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 1,041 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 3.01.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

