Celo (CELO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.72 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $66.72 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00010221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00106915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,111.98 or 0.99977848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.57 or 0.07012731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

