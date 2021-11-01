Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.72

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.72 and last traded at $104.25, with a volume of 24316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.52.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 743.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

