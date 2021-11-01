Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NYSE CVE opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 2.99.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 673,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,558,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

