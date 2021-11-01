Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.13

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after buying an additional 295,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 368,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 65,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

