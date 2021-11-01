Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) COO Sells $277,120.72 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNC traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,735. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

