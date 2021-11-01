Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $15.82. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

