Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $46.20 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

