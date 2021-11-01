Ceres (CERES) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $299,405.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $204.64 or 0.00332952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00078405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00102409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.97 or 1.00186867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.05 or 0.07023799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022804 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

