Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Cerner stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.14. 168,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,275 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

