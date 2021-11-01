Change Healthcare (CHNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $21.53 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Change Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.