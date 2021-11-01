Change Healthcare (CHNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CHNG opened at $21.53 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
