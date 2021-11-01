Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,712 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Graco worth $63,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

