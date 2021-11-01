Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 40,787 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,787 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Rayonier worth $66,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $147,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

RYN opened at $37.33 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

