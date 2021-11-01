Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of The Toro worth $58,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

