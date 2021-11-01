Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $196.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,673. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a one year low of $82.93 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

