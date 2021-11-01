Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $196.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,673. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a one year low of $82.93 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
