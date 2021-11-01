Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.810-$7.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.020-$2.220 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.48. 22,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,519. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.