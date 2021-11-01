Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $45.57 Average PT from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,624. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.47%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,136,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 503,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.