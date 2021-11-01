Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $221.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chevron stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Chevron worth $2,440,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

