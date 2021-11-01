Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.6093 dividend. This represents a $7.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

