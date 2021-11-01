China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CEA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of CEA stock remained flat at $$19.33 on Friday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

