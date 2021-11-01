China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CXDC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 4,548,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,736. China XD Plastics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of China XD Plastics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

