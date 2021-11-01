Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,779.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,862.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,659.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

