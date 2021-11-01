Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Shares Down 0.7%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPRQF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

