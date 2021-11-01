ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce sales of $17.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.84 million and the highest is $17.69 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 100.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 194,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,633. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $437.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

