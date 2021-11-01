ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce sales of $17.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.84 million and the highest is $17.69 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 100.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 194,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,633. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $437.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.
ChromaDex Company Profile
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
