CIBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $364.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.