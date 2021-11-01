Cindy Blackstone Sells 956 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,802. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 23.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

