Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 208,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

