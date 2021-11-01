Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.26. 27,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,869. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.