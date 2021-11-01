Citigroup Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $51.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.