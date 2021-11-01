Citigroup Trims Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Target Price to $90.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of WAB opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

