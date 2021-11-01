Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

CZWI stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 113,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

