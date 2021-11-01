Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $143,346.24 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $25.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.80.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVEO. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

