Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,145.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,145 ($54.15) and last traded at GBX 4,125 ($53.89), with a volume of 67216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,000 ($52.26).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CKN. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

Get Clarkson alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,785.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,319.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.