Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 942,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,611. The company has a market cap of $328.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

