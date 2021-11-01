Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the September 30th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 252,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 147,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 118,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 1,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,168. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.