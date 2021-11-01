CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLST stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 14,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,955. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

