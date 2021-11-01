CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.36.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

CME traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $218.33. 803,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,524. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

