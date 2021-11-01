CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,248 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jack Creek Investment worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JCIC opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

