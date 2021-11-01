CNH Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 79,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BREZ opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

