CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of FTAC Athena Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAA opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

