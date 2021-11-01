Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.