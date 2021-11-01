Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JVA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.33. Coffee has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

