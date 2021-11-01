Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,621. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. On average, analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.