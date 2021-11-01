Cominar REIT (CUF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cominar REIT to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.79). The business had revenue of C$164.28 million for the quarter.

Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

