Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after buying an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after buying an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 378,782 shares during the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

