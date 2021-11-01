Comparing BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) & Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioXcel Therapeutics and Clene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Clene 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $109.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.77%. Clene has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 301.47%. Given Clene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clene is more favorable than BioXcel Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -45.29% -42.47% Clene N/A N/A -60.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Clene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.17 million ($3.79) -7.69 Clene $210,000.00 1,590.01 -$19.28 million ($1.23) -4.41

Clene has higher revenue and earnings than BioXcel Therapeutics. BioXcel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clene beats BioXcel Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

