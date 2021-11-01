Comparing Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) & Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intellicheck and Alkami Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alkami Technology 0 2 5 0 2.71

Intellicheck presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.67%. Alkami Technology has a consensus price target of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellicheck and Alkami Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $10.73 million 15.52 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -889.00 Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intellicheck has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64% Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intellicheck beats Alkami Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

