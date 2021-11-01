Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $5,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE:CMP opened at $65.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.