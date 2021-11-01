Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Gap Up to $21.57

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $22.82. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 9,658 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $669.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

