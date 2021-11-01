Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in October

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CFMS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Conformis alerts:

NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,791. The company has a market capitalization of $229.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.